Sultanate, Japan keen on promoting cooperation in key areas

MUSCAT: The 5th round of political dialogue between the Sultanate and Japan was held at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The Omani side was headed by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry while Masahisa Sato, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, led the Japanese side. They discussed the friendly relations between the two countries and means of strengthening them. Constructive cooperation in various fields such as diplomacy, economy and culture, based on the results of the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the Sultanate in 2014, also figured at the talks.

The two countries stressed their keenness to continue support for these efforts and underscored the importance of promoting trade and economic and investment partnership. On the political level, they reviewed various issues and developments in the regional and international arenas and affirmed their support for all peaceful efforts aimed at resolving differences through dialogue and understanding, thus enhancing security, peace and regional and international stability. The meeting was attended by Khalid bin Hashil al Meslahi, Head of the Office of the Secretary-General, Toshinori Kobayashi, the Japanese Ambassador to the Sultanate, and ministry officials from the two countries. — ONA