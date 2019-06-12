Sultanate, Iraq hold talks session

Baghdad: An official session of talks was held at the building of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Wednesday between the Sultanate and the sisterly Republic of Iraq.

The Sultanate’s side was chaired by Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, whilst the Iraqi side was chaired by Mohammed Ali al Hakim, Iraqi Foreign Minister.

During the session, the two sides reviewed the deep-rooted and historic relations between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting them, particularly in the economic and cultural areas.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern and the current situations in the region. The talks also touched on the joint Arab action and means of activating it to serve the Arab peoples. It was decided that work shall be resumed soon in the Omani Embassy in Baghdad. –ONA