Sultanate, Iran seek to enhance trade ties

MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, received on Wednesday in his office Reza Rahmani, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade.

The meeting reviewed indicators of inter-trade and means of increasing the trade exchange and direct investment between the two countries, as well as promoting the bilateral cooperation between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic in various economic fields, minerals and labour force.

The meeting was attended from the Omani side by Under-Secretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry and officials in the ministry, while it was attended from the Iranian side by a number of officials from trade, mining and shipping.

Also on Wednesday, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, received in his office Reza Rahmani and his accompanying delegation.

The two sides reviewed fields of enhancing the existing cooperation between the two countries relating to transport and communications sectors, in addition to discussing matters of common concern for the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Said bin Hamdoon al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications for Ports and Maritime Affairs and officials in the ministry. — ONA

