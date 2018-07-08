Sultanate inflation in June rises 1.37pc

MUSCAT: The inflation rate in the Sultanate, calculated in terms of consumer price index (CPI), rose marginally by 1.37 per cent in June 2018, over the same period in 2017, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The marginal increase in inflation was mainly driven by a growth in cost of major segments like transport that rose by 6.04 per cent, education by 4.90 per cent and furnishing and household equipment by 0.75 per cent.

However, food and non-alcoholic beverages group showed a marginal fall in prices, shows NCSI data.

Among food and non-alcoholic beverages group, a marked fall of 11.66 per cent was witnessed in vegetables and fruits by 0.49 per cent and 3.37 per cent, respectively.

However, prices of fish and seafood, and milk, cheese and eggs rose by 10.27 per cent, and 1.37 per cent, respectively, in June.

Compared to the previous month, the consumer prices index rose only by 0.41 per cent, mainly due to a stable trend in several products as fuel prices moved up only marginally.

In addition, the average inflation rate between January and June of 2018 edged up by 0.73 per cent, over the same period of last year.

The cost of education in the first six months of 2018 soared by 4.90 per cent, transport by 2.86 per cent, and furnishing and household maintenance by 1.42 per cent. — ONA

