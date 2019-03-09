Local 

Sultanate, India review audit cooperation

Oman Observer

Nasser bin Hamood al Rawahi, Vice-Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SFAAI) and his delegation met Rajiv Mehrishi, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and Andrew Langstieh, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, in New Delhi. The meeting discussed ways to fostering cooperation between the two authorities and reviewed the methods and mechanisms that help achieve high efficiency in auditing. Al Rawahi was briefed about the India’s apex monitoring authority and Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS). — ONA

You May Also Like

Oman-UAE fraternal relations reviewed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman-UAE fraternal relations reviewed

Members of income tax committee named

Oman Observer Comments Off on Members of income tax committee named

Al Baleed, Samahram see over 4,000 footfalls in June

Oman Observer Comments Off on Al Baleed, Samahram see over 4,000 footfalls in June