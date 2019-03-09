Sultanate, India review audit cooperation

Nasser bin Hamood al Rawahi, Vice-Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SFAAI) and his delegation met Rajiv Mehrishi, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and Andrew Langstieh, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, in New Delhi. The meeting discussed ways to fostering cooperation between the two authorities and reviewed the methods and mechanisms that help achieve high efficiency in auditing. Al Rawahi was briefed about the India’s apex monitoring authority and Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS). — ONA

