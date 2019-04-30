‘Sultanate important partner in building Belt and Road’

MUSCAT: Li Lingbing, Ambassador of China to the Sultanate, stressed the Sultanate’s important role in the Belt and Road Initiative, pointing out the traditional friendly relations between the two countries, and the important role of the Sultanate on the belt and road since ancient times.

“The Omani and Chinese sides announced last year the establishment of strategic partnership and signed the” Belt and Road “cooperation document. Oman officially joined the circle of friends of “Belt and Road”, she said in a press conference held at the Chinese Embassy in Muscat.

She noted that the Sultanate and China share a long historical heritage, adding that Oman enjoys an important geographical location and excellent ports, such as Duqm, Salalah and Sohar that have a natural advantage in participating in building the “Belt and Road”.

She added that with the joint efforts of both sides, China and the Sultanate of Oman have achieved fruitful results in building the “Belt and Road” in terms of policy coherence. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in building the “Belt and Road” in 2018.

On the volume of trade between the Sultanate and China, she said it was $21.939 billion in 2018, an increase of 40 per cent year-on-year in terms of money circulation, and the volume of Chinese investments in the Sultanate is over $6 billion in 2018.

During the press conference, she spoke to the second session of the “Belt and Road” Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from April 25 to 27, under the theme “Belt and Road Cooperation: Shaping a Brighter Shared Future.”— ONA

Related