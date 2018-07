Muscat: The Ministry of Social Development hosted a reception at Sundus Rotana Hotel on Tuesday for a delegation of Palestinian children, who are visiting the Sultanate, in the presence of Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development. Ahmed Abbas Ramadan, Palestinian Ambassador to the Sultanate, members of the Palestinian Embassy in the Sultanate, officials at the Ministry of Social Development, Omani Bahjah Orphan Society, Dar Al Atta Society and Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood were present. Al Maawali spoke on the importance of meeting between the Palestinian children, representing orphans and sons of the martyrs, and the citizens of the Sultanate to share their experiences.

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Sultanate said that the visit of the sons of the martyrs of Palestine to the Sultanate since their first visit in several years contributes to reducing the grief and sorrow of some children and gives them the opportunity to learn about the Omani culture and history by visiting landmarks in the Sultanate. The Palestinian Ambassador thanked the Sultanate’s government for hosting the children. He hoped such visits would continue in the upcoming years, and that there should be a similar visit for the Sultanate’s children to visit Jerusalem and the State of Palestine. The children of Palestine expressed their happiness in visiting the Sultanate by presenting traditional cultural events. The Palestinian delegation visited many places in the Sultanate including the Al Mouj and the Planetarium. — ONA