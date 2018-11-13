Main Oman 

Sultanate has 20 per cent of the world’s lunar meteorites

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultanate possesses 20 per cent of the world’s lunar meteorites. It is the third country in the world in terms of the mass of lunar meteorites on its territories, according to Dr Ahmed bin Dhofar al Rawas, professor of physics at Sultan Qaboos University and visiting professor at the College of Arts and Applied Sciences (CAAS), Dhofar University.

Speaking at a scientific seminar held at in Dhofar University on Tuesday, Al Rawas explained that many scientific researches and studies were conducted across the Sultanate which revealed the map of lunar meteorites the Sultanate located in a vast area stretching from Adam to the north of the Sultanate with Dhofar Governorate being among the most significant places in the Sultanate in terms of the existence of lunar meteorites.

