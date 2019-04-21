Sultanate flays terror attacks
MUSCAT: The Sultanate strongly condemned the terrorist explosions that struck Colombo and other cities in Sri Lanka, and targeted churches and hotels, which led to the death of hundreds of innocent people and left scores injured. In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the Sultanate affirmed its stance rejecting such criminal acts against innocent people. The Sultanate also expressed its sincere solidarity with the friendly Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.