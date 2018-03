MUSCAT: The Sultanate strongly condemned the explosion that took place on the Roman Camp street in Roshdy area in Alexandria, in which one police sergeant was killed and four people were injured.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the Sultanate affirmed its solidarity with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in combating violence and terrorism.

The Sultanate expressed its sincere condolences to families of the victims, the injured, and the Arab Republic of Egypt, its government and people, wishing the injured speedy recovery.

Earlier, the Egyptian military said on Sunday that it had dispatched special vehicles around the country to assure Egyptians of a “secure climate” for voting, and policemen were seen on Friday handing out posters urging people to vote.

Police and military personnel have taken over polling stations and set up nearby checkpoints to maintain security during the voting process, the military said. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp