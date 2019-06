MUSCAT: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack by demonstrators on the Embassy of Bahrain in Iraq (Baghdad), which led to sabotage in the embassy building. The ministry underlined the necessity to protect the premises of diplomatic missions and ensure their safety.

“While denouncing all attempts to spark protests by some parties against Bahrain, the ministry expressed concern over the security of diplomatic missions in the sisterly country of Iraq,” a statement by the ministry said on its Twitter official account. Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iraqi charge d’affaires in Manama.

Bahrain renewed their protest to Iraq’s envoy Mohammed Adnan Mahmoudal-Khafaji, describing the attack as “highly reprehensible behaviour,” according to a statement carried by the Bahraini News Agency BNA. Shortly after the attack on Thursday, Bahrain recalled its ambassador Salah Ali al Malki for consultations. Iraq’s Minister of Interior Yasssin Taher al Yasiri said that suspects arrested will face appropriate legal procedures. — Agencies