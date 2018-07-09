Sultanate flays attack in Tunisia

MUSCAT: The Sultanate has condemned the terrorist attack in Tunisia, which killed six members from the Tunisian National Guard. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Sultanate strongly condemns the terrorist attack on members of the Tunisian National Guard during a border patrol in the Ain Sultan area of the Jenduba border province.” Tunisian interim Interior Minister Ghazi Jeribi said on state TV: “We are aware that the war on terrorism will be long,” adding that three security forces were also wounded in the attack. “We will go into their (the terrorists) dens and we hunt the terrorists,” said Jeribi, who was ordered to go to Jenduba. A memorial service for the victims was held on Monday in Tunis.

Related