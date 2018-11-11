Sultanate first choice for MICE tourism

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s security, political stability and infrastructure have made it the first choice of MICE (meetings, incentives, exhibitions and conferences) tourism. Oman Convention Bureau was formed in 2016 to facilitate and coordinate this type of tourism as per the Oman Tourism Strategy 2040 to boost the tourism sector in particular and the national economy in general. Khalid bin Al Waleed al Zadjali, Director, Oman Convention Bureau, said Oman will host the International Medical Conference for Atherosclerosis in 2024, the first country in the Middle East to host such an event.

The Oman Society for Atherosclerosis tried for this. The Oman Convention Bureau supported the society and helped in preparing the successful bid to host this international medical conference. “The importance of incentive and conferences tourism is not due to its size in the tourism sector, but rather to the revenues expected from it. The revenues from MICE will be higher as the number of its visitors is higher. For example, when an agency organises travel of large number of people, it involves higher spending in hotels, food and transport compared to an individual tourist’s expense.

Al Zadjali said the Oman Convention Bureau has three main roles. The first role is coordination with many organisations such as the Royal Oman Police, and ministries such as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which regulates the exhibitions sector. The work of the bureau is to play as a link between them and the organisers.

For example, if a particular company chooses the Sultanate as a destination to launch a new product, say a car, this requires coordination with the Royal Oman Police to give car number plates, customs procedures and more.

Al Zadjali said that since its establishment, the Oman Convention Bureau has experienced positive cooperation from various organisations which value the importance of MICE tourism and its benefits to the national economy.

The second role is to develop the sector through training programmes. The bureau also encourages non-governmental organisations to bring international conferences to Oman and cooperate with tourism companies to develop their programmes for the incentives and conferences sector.

The third role is to market the sector. The marketing for MICE tourism is different from other types of tourism. Most of the targets of its marketing campaigns are institutions and organisations abroad or those who have offices in the Sultanate.

At present, the Oman Convention Bureau is focussing on specific markets. Besides GCC, Britain,France and Germany, it is also focussing on India.

Oman Convention Bureau has contributed in attracting five international conferences since its establishment two and a half years ago. It has also attracted many incentive tourism groups.

Al Zadjali said the new Muscat International Airport will boost MICE tourism.

Oman Air’s many direct flights to various destinations will also boost MICE tourism. The Director of the Oman Convention Bureau said MICE tourism has a promising future in the Sultanate. What it is expected to achieve in the near future would be remarkable.

