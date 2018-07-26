Sultanate expects at least 2 medals in Asian Games

Muscat, July 26 – The Sultanate’s athletes are expected to at least two medals at the upcoming 18th Asian Games in Indonesia, said Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, Vice-Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) on Thursday. The committee unveiled list of individuals taking part in the games, which is scheduled to be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2, at press conference held at OCC headquarters in the presence of Taha al Kishry, Secretary-General of OCC and representatives of Hockey Association. OOC vice chairman said sprinter Barkat al Harthy and weight lifter Asad al Batashi show medal potential based on the strong preparations.

Al Hosni said the Sultanate will be represented at the games by 11 athletes, 8 shooters, 2 swimmers, 2 sailors, 1 weight lifter and 2 lawn tennis players apart from its hockey and beach volleyball teams. “All national teams went through a five-stage evaluation prior to the selection for participating in the Asian Games. Planning & Follow-up Committee of OCC commenced first phase in October 2017 while second stage was in January 2018. Third and fourth stage were in March and July 2018 respectively,” Al Hosni said.

The OCC official said the committee reviewed and attended different preparatory camps of many national teams to make sure that preparation plan was going as per the schedule. He said that OCC had informed all sporting associations and committees about the Asian Games participation a year ago. Al Hosni mentioned that eight national teams got approved out of ten. Oman Olympic football team was dropped at third stage due to their unsuccessful participation at Asian Championship in China last January.

Taha al Kishry, Secretary-General of OCC, said that Ministry of Sports Affairs and Al Zubair Corporation have supported all the national teams who will represent the Sultanate at Asian Games in Jakarta. He said Planning & Follow-up Committee’s role is to encourage the associations for better preparation to bag medals.

Adil Al Balushi