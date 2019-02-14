Local 

Sultanate, EU hold consultative meeting

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Sultanate and the European Union (EU) held a consultative meeting at the General Diwan of the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
The meeting was chaired from the Sultanate’s side by Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, while it was chaired from the European side by Collin Sklona, EU Deputy Director-General for the Middle East and North Africa. The meeting discussed means of enhancing fields of cooperation between the Sultanate and the EU, as well as exchanging viewpoints on several regional and international issues.
The meeting was attended by Michele Cervone D’urso, Head of the EU Delegation to the Sultanate, and a number of officials from both sides.
— ONA

