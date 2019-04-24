Sultanate envoy to Vietnam receives Omani business delegation

HANOI: Shaikh Sultan bin Saif al Mahrooqi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Vietnam, met with a delegation of Omani businessmen who are currently visiting Vietnam. The ambassador affirmed the deep bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Vietnam, noting that these relations are witnessing a remarkable development at all levels and fields, especially investment and economic areas. He said that the exchange of visits of trade delegations is important to support economic activities, which will serve the emerging sectors in the fields of trade and tourism. He pointed out that the Sultanate and Vietnam enjoy diverse areas related to the trade and tourism fields, which are witnessing constant progress.

He said that Vietnamese investors can explore the local market in the Sultanate, whether through business delegations visiting Vietnam, offering their investment ideas or through business visits to the Sultanate to brief them on various aspects of investment development. The Sultanate’s Ambassador to Vietnam added that the major investment opportunities in the two countries are represented in the fields of agriculture, industry and services. The two countries have established an Omani/Vietnamese company, and we can benefit from the Vietnamese experience in technology transfer as there are many international companies from Europe, Japan and Korea.

He added that Omani businessmen should focus to explore these ambitious markets. Oil derivatives and fish farming are among the major economic exchanged products between both countries. — ONA

Related