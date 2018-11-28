Sultanate enters Guinness World Records by highest number of blood donors on one day

Muscat: The Sultanate has made a record number in the Guinness World Records yesterday (Tuesday) in the number of blood donors through the National Blood Donation Initiative themed “Your Blood is a Life for the other”.

The National Initiative is organized by the Fellowship Fund of Ministry of Health’s Staff, in collaboration with the Blood Donation Services Department in the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The number of blood donors and commitments reached 5555 donors within eight-hour, exceeding the blood donors number in the Guinness World Records in India, which was 3034 donors.

The result was announced yesterday in a ceremony held under the patronage of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saidi, Minister of Health at the Ministry of Tourism.

Khalid bin Abdullah al Mandhari, Director General of Administrative affairs, Head of the National Blood Donation Initiative pointed out in his speech that this Initiative is the first of its kind in the Arab World. He added that the Initiative aims to involve the community members, as well as promoting the partnership concept between the government sector (the military and civil) and the private sector.

Ahmed Jamal Al Din Jabar, Arbitrator of the Guinness World Records announced the total number of blood donors from the Governorates of Muscat, Dhofar, North and South Al Batinah, A’Dakhiliyah, A’Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, as well as North and South Al Sharqiyah.

The National Initiative had continued during 28-day, and the donors were received yesterday within 8-hour.

Dr Zainab al Araimi, Director of Blood Donation Services Department pointed out that since the number of blood units in the MOH blood banks are about 60000 units per year, the number that can be collected in the day of the event has been calculated provided that not exceed the weekly need for each blood bank participating in the initiative. The number of donation commitments was specified according to the actual monthly need for each blood bank, in order to avoid wasting the blood collected during the donation commitment period (28 days).

Dr al Araimi also added that the most important challenges that were encountered are the lack of nursing staff in the blood banks to facilitate the collection process of a large number of donors. This issue has been discussed with the Directorate General of Nursing, where the Blood Donation Services Department trained a number of nurses to be part of the medical team during the blood collection according to the rules followed by the Blood Bank. –ONA