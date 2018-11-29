Sultanate Embassy in Washington marks National Day

Washington: The Sultanate’s Embassy in the United States (US) hosted a reception ceremony on Thursday on the occasion of the 48 Glorious National Day at Sultan Qaboos Cultural Centre in Washington.

Hunaina bint Sultan al Mughairi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the US, in her speech said that the Sultanate became able to progress much from what it was 48 years ago to the 21st century. She added that this transition was based on economic and social achievements and on prosperity and development which benefitted Omani citizens.

She also pointed out that the Sultanate, under the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, is working always to implement its strategies, which are based on openness, tolerance, and cooperation, as well as maintaining peace and security not only in its regional environment but also worldwide.

On his turn, Alex Azar, Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, Representative of the US Government in the ceremony stressed the strong and deep-rooted Omani-US ties in various fields.

The ceremony was attended by a number of ambassadors accredited to Washington, representatives of American commercial organisations and companies, journalists and media figures. — ONA

Related