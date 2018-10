Tunis: The Sultanate won a seat in the Executive Office of the Arab Golf Federation (AGF) for the next term during the elections held at the Office on the sidelines of the 38th Arab Championships in Tunis. The Sultanate was represented at the meeting by Munthir bin Salim al Barwani, Chairman of the Oman Golf Committee, who confirmed that the Sultanate’s victory in this seat is a great achievement. The Executive Office is managing the AGF in terms of arranging, discussing future of the game in the Arab world. — ONA

