Sultanate denies reports on diplomatic relations with Israel
Muscat: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has denied reports circulating on social media regarding diplomatic relations between the Sultanate and State of Israel, an official source at the MoFA said on Tuesday.
The source affirmed that the Sultanate is keen on extending all efforts to establish diplomatic channels to open communications between International and regional parties and work to achieve peace between Palestinian National Authority and the government of Israel.