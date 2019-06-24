Sultanate denies conveying US message to Iranian government

Muscat: The Sultanate on Monday denied what have been circulated through media about conveying a US message to the Iranian government on downing a US drone aircraft. The Foreign Ministry issued a statement, which reads as follows:

“While the Sultanate follows with utmost interest the current developments in the region and hopes from the Iranian and US sides to exercise self-control and solve the outstanding issues between them through dialogue, it affirms the incorrectness of what have been circulated through media about the Sultanate’s conveying a US message to the Iranian government regarding the incident of downing a US aircraft on 20/6/2019. –ONA