Sultanate, Czech Republic seek to enhance ties

MUSCAT, MArch 25 – State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri on Monday received Czech Republic Senate President Jaroslav Kubera and his delegation. Welcoming the guests, Dr Al Mantheri expressed the hope that the visit would enhance the existing friendly relations between the two countries and expand new areas of cooperation. He highlighted the role the Council of Oman plays in the nation’s progress by exercising its powers stipulated in the Basic Law of the State.

Jaroslav Kubera appreciated the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, and underscored the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

After an one-to-one discussion and viewing of the documentary on the State Council, delegation-level talks were held. The two delegations led by Dr Al Mantheri and Jaroslav Kubera discussed issues such as deepening of bilateral relations and expansion of economic cooperation, including investments.

Dr Al Mantheri termed his visit to the Czech Republic in April last a success and said that he was optimistic that the present visit would build on the development in relations and contribute to the expansion of areas of cooperation. He added that the results of the visit were promising and this was evident from the signing of a number of agreements in the areas of tax exemption, promotion and protection of investment and air transport.

The two sides highlighted the desire to activate the memorandum of understanding signed to develop cooperation between them and to realise the aspirations of Omani and Czech businesspersons to hold joint exhibitions to promote investment opportunities and incentives for investors in both countries.

Jaroslav Kubera expressed his conviction that bilateral cooperation can be extended to include economic, trade, scientific, health, renewable energy and the environment, in addition to parliamentary cooperation.

He stressed the importance of opening the embassy of his country in the Sultanate and hoped it would help consolidate bilateral relations. Jaroslav Kubera hailed the role of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in preserving regional security and stability through his exemplary vision. Present at the talks from the Omani side were the Vice Chairmen, the Council Secretary-General and several Council members. The Czech delegation included Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic.

PHOTO EXHIBITION

A photo exhibition was opened to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Czech Republic. Senate President Jaroslav Kubera, in the presence of the Council Chairman, the Council Vice Chairmen, the Secretary-General of the Council and the Czech delegation, inaugurated the exhibition.

VISIT to ROHM

The delegation accompanied by Salim bin Mohammed al Riyami, member of the State Council, visited the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM). During the visit, the guests were briefed about the opera house, its facilities and shows as well as its programmes and the latest equipment used in world music shows.