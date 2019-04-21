Front Stories Local Oman 

Sultanate condemns terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka: MoFA



Muscat: The Sultanate strongly condemned the terrorist attacks which targeted several churches and hotels killing hundreds of innocent people and injuring many others in Colombo and other cities in the Republic of Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, the Sultanate stressed its refusal to such criminal acts against innocents any time and everywhere. The Sultanate also expressed its solidarity with the friendly Republic of Sri Lanka in this regard. –ONA

 

 

