Sultanate condemns terror attacks in Tunis

MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman on Friday condemned the terror attacks in Tunisian capital Tunis. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement condemning the attacks. “The Sultanate strongly condemns the terrorist bombings that took place on Thursday in Tunis, and affirms its solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Tunisia to take all measures to protect its security and stability,” the statement said. The blasts — one on the central Habib Bourguiba avenue and another against a security base — killed a police officer and wounded at least eight people including several civilians. Heavy security was deployed around Habib Bourguiba avenue and the nearby interior ministry, while shops that had closed after the bombings reopened for business. — Agencies

