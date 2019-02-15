Sultanate condemns terror attack in India

Muscat: The Sultanate on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an Indian military convoy that killed and injured scores of personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Sultanate condemns the terrorist attack on an Indian military convoy which resulted in the death of at least 20 soldiers and injuring 25 others, after a car bomb collided with a bus belonging to the northern India police.” The statement also reiterated the solidarity of the Sultanate with the friendly India. The ministry also consoled the victims’ families and wished speedy recovery for the wounded. — ONA

