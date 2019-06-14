Sultanate concered at Yemen escalation

MUSCAT: An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the Sultanate is following with “great concern the military escalation” in Yemen, the latest of which was the attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia.

The source stressed that the Sultanate urges to avoid escalation that will not be in the interest of security and stability of the region and hopes that during the next stage the focus will be on the political process led by the United Nations to achieve a political settlement of the crisis in the Republic of Yemen, and maintain the security and interests of its neighbours. — ONA

