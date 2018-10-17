Sultanate chairs Unesco meet

Paris: Dr Samira bint Mohammed al Moosa, Sultanate’s Permanent Delegate to the Unesco chaired the meeting of the Programs and Foreign Relations Committee, a subcommittee of the Unesco Executive Council in Paris. The meeting was held on the sidelines the 205th session of the Unesco Executive Council. The meeting discussed a number of items on the agenda related to following up the implementation of programmes and decisions approved by the Executive Council and the General Conference during the previous sessions.

