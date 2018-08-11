Sultanate celebrates International Youth Day

MUSCAT: The National Youth Committee organised at the Sundus Rotana Hotel International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year. This year it was held under the theme ‘Making safe spaces for young people.’ The event included topics which touch the aspirations of contemporary youth and the participants listened to an influential speaker in the field. The celebrations included competitions and challenges and a discussion session. The head of the youth group said about 70 participants who studied in different universities and colleges from inside and outside Oman, between the ages of 19 and 28, took part. — ONA

