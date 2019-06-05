SULTANATE CELEBRATES EID AL FITR

MUSCAT: The Sultanate on Wednesday celebrated first day of Eid al Fitr as His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, performed Eid al Fitr prayers at Al Khour Mosque in Muscat. HH Sayyid Fahd was accompanied during the prayers by their Highnesses; members of the Royal family, ministers, under-secretaries, advisers and prominent figures.

Shaikh Dr Is’haq bin Ahmed al Busaidy, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Judiciary Council, led the prayers. He began the Eid sermon (Khutbah) with Takbir (exclaiming Allah is Great), glorifying and thanking Allah the Almighty for His many blessings, praying on the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), thanking Allah for completing the fasting of Ramadhan and making easy for ways of charity and

doing well.

He said that happiness in Eid includes rich and poor, young and old, men and women. It is a general joy for all Muslims, where you find love and solidarity in their hearts and prevail affection and unity.

He added that true Islam through its legislation, jurisprudence, faith, worship, and all its moral and ethical principles, aims at building a cohesive nation in its structure, united in creed, perception, worship, customs, morals, ideals, principles, aims, hopes and pains.

This is reflected by looking at the acts of worship which Allah the Almighty ordered and through judgments and ethics as stated in the Holy Quran, adding that the unity of this nation is based on the worship and piety of the Almighty.

He continued: “The unity and interdependence of the Islamic Ummah is based on the principles of virtue and the prevention of vice. He said that Allah the Almighty warned this nation not to follow the course of previous nations in terms of division and difference, stressing that the unity of the nation is strength and mercy and division is weakness and torment.

After the Eid prayers, HH Sayyid Fahd received well-wishers on the occasion. They expressed their best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty continuous health, happiness and long life.

HH Sayyid Fahd thanked all well-wishers, wishing them a blessed and happy Eid. He prayed to the Almighty for the return of this happy and other similar occasions on His Majesty the Sultan for many years to come with blessings and well-being, grant His Majesty success for the good of this dear country and to achieve further progress, peace and stability for the Sultanate and its people under his prosperous reign.

Meanwhile, Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, performed Eid prayers at Sultan Qaboos Mosque in Salalah.

The Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar was accompanied by Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs, members of the State Council, members of Majlis Ash’shura, shaikhs, dignitaries of the Governorate of Dhofar and citizens and residents.

Musallam bin Ali al Mashali, Imam and Preacher of Sultan Qaboos Mosque in Salalah, led the prayer.

He said that worship is a purification of the soul and spirit of man and a way leading to success. He added that the aim of worship is to raise ethics, self-correcting and refining the behaviour.

At the end of his Khutbah (sermon) he prayed to the Almighty to grant His Majesty the Sultan blessing and support with grace and wisdom and the Sultanate progress and prosperity.

— ONA

