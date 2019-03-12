Sultanate bars 737 MAX flights from its airports

MUSCAT, March 12 – The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) on Tuesday suspended takeoffs and landings by Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes at its airports until further notice. The national airline, Oman Air, is the main operator of this model of planes in the Sultanate. It has five aircraft in the fleet, followed by 25 on order. In a separate statement, Oman Air said: “All Oman Air flights operated by Boeing 737 Max 8 will be suspended as soon as possible. We are in the process of rescheduling flights and will inform travellers of any further cancellations.”

On Monday, Oman Air said it is monitoring the situation with regard to 737 Max 8 aircraft and is in close contact with the manufacturer Boeing to understand if there are any implications for other airlines operating the same model. It added that the safety and well-being of the guests is over-riding considerations. Meanwhile, Britain, France, Germany, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Turkey have joined a growing list of countries banning Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from their airspace until further notice after a passenger plane crash in Ethiopia killed 157 people on Sunday.

The Tuesday announcements dealt further blows to Boeing, which is already reeling after China, Australia and several other countries grounded 737 MAX 8 models. India’s Jet Airways has grounded its five Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. The United States on Tuesday said it will mandate that Boeing implement design changes by April that have been in the works for months for the 737 MAX 8 fleet after a fatal crash in October, but said the plane was airworthy and did not need to be grounded after a second crash on Sunday.