VIENNA: The Sultanate and Austria held a political talks session at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Austria. The Omani side was led by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, while the Austrian side was headed by Karin Kneissl, Minister of Foreign Affairs. The session discussed issues of common concern as well as topics related to the relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them. — ONA

Related