Sultanate attracted over 3 million visitors in 2018

MUSCAT, April 29 – Oman has attracted over three million tourists in 2018, of which 1.4 million were from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as per the official figures released on Monday. The figures, released at the 26th edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, also stated that around 200,000 cruise visitors were received at the three ports of Muscat, Khasab and Salalah. Speaking on Oman’s participation in the exhibition, Salem bin Oday al Maamari, Director General of Tourism Promotion in the Ministry of Tourism, said: “The ministry and a number of institutions from the tourism sector always show keen interest in the annual ATM Dubai which they consider as an ideal strategic platform to showcase the services available in Oman, as well as the promotional plans.”

“There are efforts to strengthen the Sultanate’s position as one of the leading tourist destinations in the world, as it has diverse natural resources and unique historical and cultural heritage,” he added. “The ATM Dubai which is also known as ‘Al Multaqa’ provides us opportunities and platform to increase communication with our partners and promote our tourism products in line with Oman’s Tourism Strategy and promotional plans.” “We also want to offer exclusive offers and packages tailor-made according to the needs of the tourists. These offers are being shown in various media and promotional campaigns in coordination with our partners in the sector.” This year, many Omani tourism companies are taking part in the Sultanate’s pavilion.

