Sultanate attends Arab water council meet in Cairo

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, participated in the 11th session of the Arab Ministerial Water Council in Egypt, which concluded on Thursday.

The delegation of the Sultanate was headed by Ali bin Mohammed al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources for Water Resources Affairs.

The meeting aimed to follow up the implementation of the strategic plan for water security in the Arab region to meet the challenges and requirements of the future development, follow-up the implementation of the plan for sustainable development (2030) in relation to water, as well as discuss Arab cooperation in the exploitation of shared water resources and the regional initiative of interrelationship between energy, water and food sectors in Arab countries and its activities.

The meeting sought to strengthen the negotiating capabilities of the Arab countries on shared water resources with non-Arab countries, expand the use of non-conventional water and intensify cooperation with Arab, regional and international organisations and Arab and regional financial institutions and civil society institutions.

The meeting also discussed the preparation for the Ninth World Water Forum (2021) in Senegal, besides the Arab Water Ministerial Council Award.

— ONA

