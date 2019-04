BEIRUT: The 23rd Conference of Heads of Judicial Inspection Bodies in the Arab States, concluded here on Wednesday. The Sultanate, represented by the Judiciary Administrative Affairs Council, participated in the meet as per an invitation from the Arab League.

The conference, chaired by the Sultanate this year, addressed the role of judicial inspection in achieving quality in the work of the judiciary, matters related to the independence of judiciary, and mechanisms to develop the performance of judicial inspection systems in the Arab countries through the exchange of legal and judicial expertise in this regard.

The Sultanate participated in the conference with two working papers discussing the role of judicial inspection in the quality of judicial work and the relationship of judicial inspection management in the Judiciary Administrative Affairs Council.

The Sultanate was represented by a delegation led by Dr Mohammed bin Abdullah al Hashmi, Supreme Court Judge, Chairman of the Public Administration for Judicial Inspection in the Judiciary Administrative Affairs Council, which comprised Dr Thani bin Mubarak al Amri, Judge of the Court of Appeal, member of the Judiciary Administrative Affairs Council, and Abdul Hamid bin Suleiman al Thuhli, Director of Data Department of the Public Administration for Judicial Inspection. — ONA