PARIS: The Sultanate, represented by its permanent representative at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), participated in the 204th session of the Executive Board of the Organization as a member of the board, which began on Tuesday.

Ambassodor Samira bint Mohammed al Mousa, Permanent Delegate of the Sultanate to the Unesco, Chairperson of the Program and External Relations, delivered the Sultanate’s speech during the plenary session, welcomed the members of the Executive Board, Unesco Director-General, Permanent Ambassadors and attendees.

In her speech, the delegate focused on the discussions on reform and achievements adopted by the Unesco, the beginning of a new era with the election of a new Director-General of the Organization and the adoption of the Contribution and Budget Programme. She urged the Unesco for transparency and continued reforms, as called for by the Secretary-General of the UN to make the twenty-first century a century of reforms that focus on people and away from bureaucracy. She highlighted the Sultanate’s focus on the moral dimension of the organization and the creation of an independent follow-up frame.

The Unesco 204th Executive Board session was chaired by the permanent delegate of South Korea to the Unesco, President of the Executive Board. Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who, through an overview of the Unesco’s role, emphasised the focus of the next phase on the radical reforms of the organisation’s development. — ONA

