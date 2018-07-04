Sultanate at Tabriz intl handicrafts expo in Iran

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI), is currently taking part at Tabriz international exhibition for handicrafts. The five-day exhibition is organised by the Iranian Cultural Heritage Organisations for Crafts and Tourism at Tabriz International Exhibitions in Iran. PACI corner includes samples of Omani wood works and craft products. It also makes live presentation on the craft industries. The special corner of the Sultanate provides visitors with the opportunity to review the wood-based products, as well as some Omani novel crafts which use local resources. The Sultanate’s participation comes within the framework of the efforts made to enhance human dialogue among the different nations and cultures. The Authority seeks to introduce the Omani craft industries and professions, as well as sharing experiences and views with international participants at the exhibition. — ONA

