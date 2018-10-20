Sultanate at regional Cybersecurity Week

KUWAIT: The Cybersecurity Week will begin on Sunday in Kuwait with the participation of 30 Arab and regional countries and will continue for five days. The Sultanate will be represented by the Information Technology Authority (ITA) and some government institutions. The Arab Regional Cybersecurity Centre (ARCC) aims at consolidating and strengthening cooperation between Arab and regional countries in the field of information safety, identifying appropriate mechanisms to deal with attacks and threats in cyberspace, sharing experiences and ensuring the readiness of participating countries to deal with and respond to cyber-attacks. The activities of the week this year include a range of events, such as organising the 7th Regional Cybersecurity Conference, the 6th Regional Training Exercise for Cybersecurity Readiness and several consultative meetings between the heads of national information safety centres and members of the ITU-T Study Group 17 Regional Group for the Arab Region.

