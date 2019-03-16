Sultanate at Paris book fair with message of love

PARIS: A reception was held in the French capital Paris on the occasion of the Sultanate’s participation as a special guest in the 39th Paris International Book Fair. The reception was attended by a number of dignitaries, the Sultanate’s delegation as well as French officials.

Speaking at the event, Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, head of the delegation participating in the book fair, delivered a speech in which he said: “We have arrived from the Sindbad land to Paris, capital of lights and culture, as our forefathers did in ancient times carrying words in an open book titled: peace, love, openness, brotherhood and human communication.”

He added: “We have come from Muscat to where the French museum stands as testament to the depth of the historic relations. The Omani-French records we have brought with us document that civilised human communication. We are here to revive together these lofty principles and to write down the human values that bring us together. At the core of these principles and values is: peace, both inward and outward peace.”

The Minister of Information pointed out that the Sultanate participates as a special guest in Paris International Book Fair under the theme: Peace through open books, because the Sultanate and France are both books that are open to the wider horizon. The aim of the participation is to enhance thinking and bolster existing brotherhood between the two countries under the values of mutual dialogue and understanding.

“The culture of peace, as we view in the Sultanate, is the haven of humanity. It is the future and the lifeline for humanity. Culture teaches us how to listen to the others and extending the hands of brotherhood and noble values. This is how in the Sultanate we view the culture of peace which distances itself from wars and conflicts and builds up on the shared values. This is exactly what the Omani-French relations was like in the past and what it will be in the future. We both read the same book and that is the book of peace, justice, love and friendship” the minister said. The Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra played pieces of music during the event. Besides, two documentaries depicting Oman’s history, civilisation, traditions, wildlife and the achievements of the blessed Renaissance were screened. — ONA

