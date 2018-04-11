Sultanate at ministerial meet for Arab Summit

MUSCAT: The Sultanate will take part the ministerial meeting of the preparatory Economic and Social Council for the 29th Arab Summit, due to be held in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Riyadh, today.

The Sultanate’s delegation in the meeting will be led by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP). The meeting will discuss means of supporting the joint Arab action in the economic and social fields, besides approving draft agenda of the meeting. The delegation will comprise by Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Essai, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its Permanent Delegate to the Arab League and a number of officials at the SCP and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. — ONA

