MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Education, is participating in the meetings of the 13th session of the General Conference of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) at the Organization’s headquarters in Rabat.

The Sultanate’s delegation will be led by Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education and Chairperson of the Oman National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, who will deliver the Sultanate’s speech in the conference on various topics of interest and supported by the Sultanate within ISESCO fields of interest.

The agenda of the conference will include the discussion and adoption of the report of the Executive Board on the work of the Council between the 12th and 13th sessions of the General Conference, the Director-General’s report on the activities of the Organization for 2015-2017, the adoption of the Executive Board members and the venue and timing of the

14th session of the General Conference.

The General Conference of ISESCO is composed of the ministers representing the member States, or their delegates. ISESCO has 54 members.

The Conference meets in a regular session every three

years.

It may meet in a special session and is attended by representatives of a number of regional and international organisations.

— ONA

