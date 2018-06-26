Sultanate at Geneva IP meet

GENEVA: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, will take part in the 36th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources, Traditional Knowledge and Folklore, which will be held at the HQs’ of the WIPO from June 25 to 29.

The meeting will discuss a number of issues related to intellectual property, genetic resources, traditional knowledge and folklore to develop the frameworks and legislations to better maintain the rights of practitioners of such knowledge.

The meeting will also discuss the developments of operating a donation fund to subsidise the local groups in this areas and appointing members of the advisory council for this fund.

It should be noted that the Sultanate has earlier this year formed a national committee headed by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture with members from the relevant stakeholders to develop a national plan for the protection of traditional knowledge, forms of cultural expression and genetic resources. The committee will ensure consistency between the national objectives and the international standards in this regard. — ONA

