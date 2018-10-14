Local 

Sultanate at Cairo meet on culture

Oman Observer

Cairo: The 21st Conference of Arab Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs kicked off in Cairo on Sunday The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, is taking part in the conference with a delegation led by Shaikh Hamad bin Hilal al Maamari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture for Cultural Affairs. The conference discusses several common cultural issues and topics related to the cultural affairs in the Arab countries.

