MUSCAT: The Sultanate represented by the Ministries of Information, Heritage and Culture are taking part at the Beirut International Arab Book Fair 62nd session, which is being held in Lebanon from December 6 to 17.

The participation comes within the framework of cultural relations between the two countries, and to establish communication and cultural and professional ties among various publishing houses to promote the authors and publishing agencies. The Oman’s pavilion, which has been specially decorated this year, is based on Omani architecture

Publications from the two ministries and publications of the private governmental bodies are taking part. The Beirut Arab International Book Fair is one of the most important and oldest Arab exhibitions.

