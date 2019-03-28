Sultanate at Arab Economic, Social Council meet in Tunis

TUNIS: The Sultanate on Thursday participated in the meeting of the Arab League’s Economic and Social Council, within the framework of the preparatory meetings for the 30th Arab Summit, scheduled to be held in Tunisia on Sunday.

The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Isaie, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its Permanent Delegate to the Arab League. The Economic and Social Council discusses a report on following-up implementation of the previous Summit’s resolutions, as well as the Arab action in climate change negotiations, the Arab Strategy for the elderly Persons and the Arab action plan to address the social causes leading to terrorism.

— ONA

Related