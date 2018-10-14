Sultanate and Singapore sign MoUs

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Sunday received Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore.

The guest conveyed greetings of the President of Singapore and the Prime Minister along with best wishes of permanent success to His Majesty and his government, and the Omani people further progress and growth.

HH Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest and his delegation. He hailed the growing relations between the two friendly countries and their remarkable progress that depicts the keenness to work for the interest of peoples in both countries.

The meeting reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation in several economic, trade and industrial fields, activating the agreements signed between the two sides, encouraging the private sector for joint investment and supporting fields of training and sharing expertise. The meeting also reviewed current situations at the regional and international arenas.

The guest expressed delight over the visit during which they viewed the achievements of Omani renaissance being witnessed by the country.

Meanwhile, the Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and the Ministry of Manpower, signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Singapore on environment and vocational training.

Related