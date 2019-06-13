Sultanate and Romania discuss joint cooperation

BUCHAREST: Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister of Romania, received in Bucharest Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Romania as per an invitation from the Romanian Prime Minister.

The Romanian Prime Minister expressed her best wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. She also thanked His Majesty and the Sultanate’s government for the warm welcome extended to her during her visit to the Sultanate last February.

On his turn, Sayyid Badr conveyed greetings of His Majesty along with best wishes of further progress and growth to the Romanian Prime Minister and the friendly people of Romania.

During the meeting, the two sides explored major promising sectors of cooperation between the two countries particularly in fields of agriculture, food security, culture, health, manufacturing industries, energy, transport and tourism.

The two sides also discussed the potential of joint cooperation between the concerned institutions in the public and private sectors in the two countries, as well as exploring investment opportunities that serve their interests. They also affirmed their keenness to continue supporting these fields and encourage developing the trade partnership in a manner that benefits the two countries’ friendly peoples.

This stems from the keenness of the Sultanate’s government and the government of the Republic of Romania to develop the joint interests, as well as their endeavour to strengthen relations of friendship and promote the bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ahmed bin Salim Baomar, Sultanate’s non-resident Ambassador to Romania, and officials from the economic sectors while it was attended from the Romanian side by ministers of foreign affairs, economy, defence, business and commerce, entrepreneurship, agriculture, rural development, health, culture, national identity and others.

— ONA

