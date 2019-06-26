Sultanate and Jordan review relations

His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received at his office in Muscat on Wednesday Ayman al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Jordan, who is currently visiting the Sultanate. The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries in various fields. The meeting also reviewed issues of common concern between the two sides. The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, the secretary-general and the adviser at HH Sayyid Asaad’s office, Zuhair Abdullah al Nsour, Ambassador of Jordan to the Sultanate, and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

