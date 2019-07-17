Sultanate Ambassador presents credentials

SARAJEVO: Milorad Dodik, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, received at the capital Sarajevo yesterday Ambassador Dr Ahmad bin Salim bin Mohammed Ba Omar who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s non-resident Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina along with His Majesty’s best wishes of good health and happiness to him and the friendly people of Bosnia further progress and prosperity.

On his turn, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people permanent progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. During the meeting, Chairman of the Presidency welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his tour of duties and the bilateral relations between the two countries further progress. — ONA

