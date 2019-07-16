Sultanate, AFESD sign two loan agreements

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s government on Tuesday signed two loan agreements worth RO 113.6 million with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD). The first agreement, estimated to be about RO 38 million, will contribute to the financing of the development and improvement of the second part of Road No 32 in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm (SEZD), equivalent to 84 per cent of the total project that cost RO 45 million. The project will contribute to the improvement and development of land transport services in the SEZD as it will link the main divisions of the Duqm Development Project, which will facilitate the flow of goods between investment projects in the zone and the rest of the Sultanate. The length of this part of the road is 13.8 km.

The second agreement worth RO 75.6 million was signed between the AFESD and Oman Housing Bank. It aims to support the bank’s housing programmes to finance housing loans granted to Omani nationals. The agreements were signed by Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance, Abdul Latif Yousef al Hamad, AFESD Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Adnan bin Haidar Darwish, General Manager of Oman Housing Bank. The agreement signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Jawad Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Munther bin Abdullah al Mantheri, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Housing Bank, and Dr Ismail bin Ahmed al Balushi, Acting CEO of the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (SEZAD). — ONA

Related