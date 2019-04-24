Sultanate accords great attention to legal and judicial institutions

MUSCAT: The International Conference on Judicial Protection of Intellectual Property and Sustainable Economic Development, began on Wednesday under the patronage of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, in the presence of Shaikh Dr Is’haq bin Ahmed al Busaidy, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Vice-President of the Supreme Judiciary Council, Chairman of the Administrative Affairs Council for Judiciary. The two-day conference discusses through four themes the concept of intellectual property, its judicial protection and its relation to economic development and the challenges facing it.

Dr Khalil bin Hamad al Busaidy, Director of Justice Affairs, said in a speech that justice is the basis of governance and with justice countries and societies rise and develop, realise aspirations and achievements, protect rights, security and stability and enable all sectors of the state to play their entrusted roles to the fullest. He pointed out that the Sultanate has accorded great attention to legal and judicial institutions and to issuing legislations in all fields, including the protection of intellectual property. He added the promotion of intellectual property rights contributes to the preservation of cultural identity and the protection of heritage and innovation as a creative and intellectual right, in addition to achieving economic returns through material rights in exchange for inventions and discoveries.

Dr Hamad bin Khamis al Jahwari, President of the Court of Appeal in Al Rustaq, said in a statement that the enforcement of laws and the achievement of their objectives are through the judicial authority. He pointed out that the judicial protection is divided into two types, namely penal protection that it is authorised to impose penalties on violators of intellectual property rights whereas the second type is civil protection that restores rights to owners of intellectual property rights. He affirmed that the investor or owner of intellectual property rights must have protection, stressing that the judicial protection of intellectual property is essential for attracting investment and encouraging the use of their funds in the state.

The conference on Wednesday discussed the intellectual property concept, which included three papers entitled “The Origin and Development of Intellectual Property” presented by Dr Mohammed Mohamed Wasel, Judge at the Court of Appeal in Muscat. The second paper entitled “The Legal Basis for Intellectual Property” was presented by Dr Ayman Mustafa al Baqali, Professor of Civil Law, Assistant Dean of the Higher Institute of Justice, while the third paper themed “Intellectual Property in Omani Law,” was presented by Ali bin Hamad al Ma’amari, Head of the Intellectual Property Rights Control Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The second session dealt with Judicial Protection of Intellectual Property, which included three working papers: The Penal Judiciary and its Role in the Protection of Intellectual Property, presented by Mohammed bin Ali al Marzouqi, Assistant Attorney General, Civil and Commercial Judiciary and its Role in the Protection of Intellectual Property, presented by Dr Hamad bin Khamis al Jahwari, President of the Court of Appeal in Al Rustaq. The third paper entitled “Administrative Judiciary and its Role in the Protection of Intellectual Property” by Dr Amer bin Mohammed al Hajri, Senior Assistant Adviser at the Administrative Court. The opening ceremony of the conference was attended by ministers, under-secretaries and judges. — ONA

